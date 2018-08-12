GAC names 2018 ‘bad’ artists

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has 24 candidates in its 2018 Bad Art by Good People art dlection.

This year, Gateway has filled the candidate slate with supporters of New Choices. Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes said, “Gateway is honored to be partnering with New Choices for the 2018 Bad Art By Good People election. It is a superb organization that has worked for over 30 years to make life safe for everyone and to spread a message that there can be happiness and success after abuse.”

Once Gateway Arts Council reaches its funding goal of $10,000, 50 percent of all proceeds above that amount will go to New Choices.

“While this event is a fundraiser for both organizations, we envision that it will be a lot more,” said Chris Gibbs, Gateway Arts Council president. “Those of us who are working to make this event happen see it as a way to call attention to the great work New Choices is doing to help individuals make the courageous decision to break the cycle and move forward. and it also showcases the importance and significance of the arts.”

Twenty-four local personalities have been given blank, 16-inch by 20-inch canvases and partnered with professional artists to create pieces of art. They also will be fighting for community votes. Once all the artwork is completed, the election process will begin.

This year’s Bad Art candidates are Ryan Maier, Ashley Himes, Deb Geuy, Duane Gaier, John Bertsch, Mark Jordan, Dawn Andrews Clark, Pam Kerrigan, Fred Homer, Mark Shipman, Luke Gronneberg, Cindy Helman, Karen McRill, Rod Dyer, Tabatha Duckro, Valarie O’Connell, Steve Holt, Bob Eck, Scott Arnold, Regan Arnold, Cameron Haller and Stephanie Dunkle-Blatter.

Every member of the community can vote for favorite artworks and favorite artists as many times as they like. Voting will cost $1 per vote, and anyone can vote. There are no restrictions on age, geography or number of times a person can vote.

The official election for the arts will start Sept 1 and run through Oct. 4. Votes can be cast at www.gatewayartscouncil.org and at the GAC gallery, 216 N. Miami Ave.

No election would be complete without an Inaugural Ball and the Bad Art by Good People Art Election is no exception. Gateway Arts Council will host the Bad Art by Good People Inaugural Ball, Oct. 4, at The Palazzo in Botkins. This ball will feature a dinner and the art will be auctioned. Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at Gateway Arts Council during regular business hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.