Junk in Trunk to return

SIDNEY — Power, the Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group, has announced its third annual fall fundraiser, Junk in the Trunk.

This event allows anyone the opportunity to rent a space and sell items. Sellers keep the profits from their sales.

Junk In the Trunk will be Sept. 22 at the Sidney VFW, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Set-up will begin at 8 a.m. There will be crafts, garage sale items and market goods, as well as food for sale. Anyone interested can purchase one, 17-foot by 17-foot, outdoor space for $25 to sell goods from the trunk of a car or one, 12-foot by 12-foot indoor space for $35. There is a $10 additional fee if paid after Sept. 17.

Again this year, unwanted, unsold items can be donated to Goodwill, who will have a truck on site. Goodwill will not accept mattresses or TVs, and small items must be boxed or bagged for easy loading. The truck will arrive at 2 p.m.

To reserve and pay for spaces, visit Power4Women.org. For information, call 937-843-5603.