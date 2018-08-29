Posted on by

Junk in Trunk to return


Buyers and sellers enjoy the United Way’s Power Junk in the Trunk sale in 2017. This year’s event will be Sept. 22.

Buyers and sellers enjoy the United Way’s Power Junk in the Trunk sale in 2017. This year’s event will be Sept. 22.


Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Power, the Shelby County United Way’s women’s initiative group, has announced its third annual fall fundraiser, Junk in the Trunk.

This event allows anyone the opportunity to rent a space and sell items. Sellers keep the profits from their sales.

Junk In the Trunk will be Sept. 22 at the Sidney VFW, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Set-up will begin at 8 a.m. There will be crafts, garage sale items and market goods, as well as food for sale. Anyone interested can purchase one, 17-foot by 17-foot, outdoor space for $25 to sell goods from the trunk of a car or one, 12-foot by 12-foot indoor space for $35. There is a $10 additional fee if paid after Sept. 17.

Again this year, unwanted, unsold items can be donated to Goodwill, who will have a truck on site. Goodwill will not accept mattresses or TVs, and small items must be boxed or bagged for easy loading. The truck will arrive at 2 p.m.

To reserve and pay for spaces, visit Power4Women.org. For information, call 937-843-5603.

Buyers and sellers enjoy the United Way’s Power Junk in the Trunk sale in 2017. This year’s event will be Sept. 22.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_JITT-Photo.jpgBuyers and sellers enjoy the United Way’s Power Junk in the Trunk sale in 2017. This year’s event will be Sept. 22. Courtesy photo