Sept. blood drives set, donors honored

DAYTON — The Community Blood Center has scheduled the following blood drives to take place in September:

Community drives

Sept. 11: Sidney American Legion, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., sponsored by Sidney Knights of Columbus

Sept. 25: Palazzo, Botkins, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Employee drives

Sept. 19: Emerson, Sidney, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 20: Emerson, Sidney, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: Cargill, Sidney, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: Honda of America, Anna, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sept. 26: Honda of America, Anna, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 27: Emerson West, Sidney, noon to 4 p.m.

The Community Blood Center has recognized the following “Donors For Life”:

Henry Schmidt, of Yorkshire, 120 donations; Mark Hoying, of Fort Loramie, 100; Jerry Barhorst, of Russia, 75; Elizabeth Larger, Bonnie Turner, both of Fort Loramie, Tom Accuntius, of Sidney; Jane Brunswick, of Osgood, 60; Eugene Schulze,William Harp, Walter Hoying, Karen Stockstill, of Sidney; Lavelle Smith, of Botkins; David Grewe, of Fort Loramie, Judith Regula, of Jackson Center, 50.

Nichole Hina, of Sidney, 40 donations; Teresa Hamaker, Carolyn Miller, of Sidney, Steve York, Amy Spradlin, Jim Hoying, of Russia; Marilyn Tebbe, of Anna, 30; Bill Kerber, of Sidney; Janel Grilliot, Steve Gehret, of Russia, 25; Joan Bergman, Lisa Quinter, of Russia; Kelly Carter, of Sidney, 20; Melinda Gies, of Sidney, Bonnie York, of Russia; Pat Tebbe, of McCartyville, 10; Taylor Goings, Mel Schieltz, of Versailles, Luke Yerkey, of Sidney, Linda Hoying, of Anna, 5.