Rotarians to flip flapjacks Saturday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club will host its 14th annual pancake breakfast, Saturday, Sept. 8, on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The meal will feature Chris Cakes, the cooks of which are famous statewide for their talent at flipping flapjacks right on to the plates of waiting customers.

Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with apple topping, sausage, coffee and orange drink. Carry-out and eat-in are available.

Tickets can be purchased for $7 each in advance of the event from Rotary members. At the door, tickets cost $8 each.

The proceeds support scholarships, school academic contests, an annual Christmas party for children with special needs and other community service activities.