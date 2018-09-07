Library offers computer classes

SIDNEY — Hands-on computer classes will be presented by Bob Jones at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., during September.

Laptop computers will be provided to use as he demonstrates easy-to-understand lessons. All classes will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Computer Basics will meet in the board room on the mezzanine.

Covering everything from how to turn on the computer to accessing the Internet, this class is for a computer beginner who wants to shore up skills. It will cover the basic parts of a computer, how to hold the mouse and position hands over the keyboard, how to move things around on screen and how to access the Internet. Participants will walk away from this class with an understanding of using a computer and the basic terminology of computer use.

Sept. 17 – Email Basics will meet in the lower level meeting room.

Through this class, participants will set up a new email account (using Google’s Gmail) and go over the basics of email etiquette. Patrons will leave with the knowledge of how to log in to their email accounts from home and send the perfect-looking email.

Sept. 24 – Facebook in Today’s World will meet in the board room on the mezzanine.

With more and more people using Facebook as a communication tool, be it for business or pleasure, there is the new norm of accessing Facebook that many people don’t understand. After this class, users will have a greater understanding of the terminology of Facebook; how to post, share, comment and tag to connect with the world around them. The class will feature videos from learning resource, Lynda.com, through the library webpage.

Class size is limited. Advance registration is required at the library or by calling 492-8354.