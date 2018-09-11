Knitting circle to start

SIDNEY — The First Christian Church will begin its annual ladies’ knitting and crocheting circle, Sept. 21, in the home of Joyce Lockwood, 2344 Aldrin Drive.

All current and past ladies who have attended the church are welcome to participate. Brunch will be served.To register, call 492-7323.

The group will knit and crochet hats of all sizes and lap blankets to be given to Agape Distribution, who will distribute them during winter months.

This is the second year that First Christian Church has taken part in this mission project headed by Arlene Chilcote.