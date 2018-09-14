TSO plans Nutter Center concerts

DAYTON — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will perform in the Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Dec. 1 at 3 and 8 p.m.

This year’s 20th anniversary tour features a presentation of TSO’s unforgettable “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” featuring founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill’s timeless story of a runaway who finds her way into a mysterious abandoned theater.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Ronald McDonald House Dayton, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, A Special Wish Foundation, and Greene Medical Foundation, courtesy of TSO, Live Nation, iHeart Media and Voss Auto Network.

Based on TSO’s multi-platinum DVD and long-running PBS fundraiser, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” a rock opera, features enduring fan-favorites, including “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep” and “This Christmas Day.”

On Sept. 28, Rhino Entertainment will release a 20th anniversary edition of “The Christmas Attic” on CD and digitally. A vinyl version of the release will be available Nov. 23. The second installment in “The Christmas Trilogy” tells the story of a little girl who spends nights in an attic filled with yuletide reveries, while guitar solos and choral vocals soar over a rock orchestral backing across 16 tracks, including a previously unreleased on CD and vinyl version of “Christmas Jam (Live).”

Since its historic touring debut, TSO has played more than 1,850 shows for more than 15 million fans, with tour grosses of more than $675 million. The group has also sold 12 million albums and DVDs.

TSO’s Winter Tour 2017 achieved a record gross of more than $61.5 million with approximately 1 million tickets sold. The tour was ranked No. 11 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales “Top 100 Tours” chart (also No. 11 in 2016), No. 15 on the “Top 200 North American Tours” chart (up from No. 16 in 2016), and No. 27 on the “Top 100 Worldwide Tours” by concert industry trade Pollstar magazine. In 2009, Pollstar ranked TSO at No. 20 on the “Top Tour(s) of the Decade” and Billboard placed TSO at No. 25 on its “Top Touring Artists of the Decade.”