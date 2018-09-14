Sidney actor in Troy musical

TROY — The cast of Troy Civic Theatre’s season opener includes a Sidney actor, Steve Dietrich.

He will play Dr. Fine and Dr. Madden in the rock musical, “Next to Normal,” which will open in the Barn in the Park, along Adams Street in Troy, Friday, Sept. 21.

The run continues, Fridays through Sundays, through Sept. 30.

The plot concerns Diana Goodman, a wife and mother who has been battling bipolar depression for 16 years, and shows how the disorder and treatments affect husband Dan, son Gabe and daughter Natalie. As Diana changes doctors to find someone who provides the best treatment plan for her individual needs, Gabe’s 18th birthday passes and Natalie finds first love with Henry. “Next To Normal” tackles modern societal issues, including mental illness, drug abuse, grief, suicide and medical ethics. It has adult language and situations.

It has been directed by Niccole SueAnn Wallace, of Piqua, with music direction by Derek Dunavent, of Troy. Also in the cast are TJ Montgomery and Alicia Walton, both of Dayton, Mark Van luvender, of Union, Doug Gibbons, of Columbus, and Jenny Weber, of Troy.

Tickets cost $16 and are available at troycivictheatre.com and at the door.