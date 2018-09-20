AAUW plans STAR House talk

SIDNEY — The American Association of University Women will will present a talk, “The STAR House Project,” by Sgt. Karla Plieman of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 a.m. at The Bridge restaurant, 127 W. Poplar St.

The meeting is open to the public. Reservations are required by Sunday, Sept. 23, at 937-773-1432 or nishwitzcountry@yahoo.com.

The STAR House is a project of the Shelby County Sheriff, Shelby County commissioners and the Tri-County Board of Mental Health and Recovery Services.