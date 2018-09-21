Five generations of the Egbert/Fogt/Aselage family recently met for a photo. They are, first row, from left, great-great-grandmother Viola Fogt holding baby Addison Egbert, great-grandmother Sharon (Fogt) Aselage and great-great-grandfather Robert Fogt. Back row, from left, grandmother Elaine Egbert and father Kurt Egbert. All live in Botkins.
Five generations of the Egbert/Fogt/Aselage family recently met for a photo. They are, first row, from left, great-great-grandmother Viola Fogt holding baby Addison Egbert, great-grandmother Sharon (Fogt) Aselage and great-great-grandfather Robert Fogt. Back row, from left, grandmother Elaine Egbert and father Kurt Egbert. All live in Botkins.