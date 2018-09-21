Historical houses open Sunday

WAPAKONETA — In conjunction with “Auglaize County: In Motion,” the Auglaize County Historical Society and many of the county’s village historical societies and museums will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 23.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• Armstrong Air and Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• Minster Historical Society, 112 W. 4th St., Minster;

• Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen;

• Pape House, 236 N. Main St., New Bremen;

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville;

• Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street (state Route 67), Uniopolis.