Holy Angels plans sewing sessions

SIDNEY — Holy Angels Parish Outreach Committee has scheduled several Wrapped in Gods Love afternoons of service.

Wednesday, Sept. 26 at the Shelby County YMCA; Oct. 13 at the Knights of Columus hall along Fourth Avenue; and Oct. 27 at the Maria Stein Shrine, interested people will gather to sew children’s dresses and shorts from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants can choose from several options. One option is to take a sewing machine and sew little dresses or shorts for children who may never have had a new dress or pair of shorts of their own. These are very easy to make. All materials are provided. Help is available if needed. Over the past five years, 4,800 dresses have been taken to Haiti, Honduras, Kenya, Appalachia, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Philippines, Chile, Guatemala and Russia by area people on mission trips.

Sewers can also make flannel baby blankets to be donated to the Women’s Center, Rustic Hope, Brigid’s Path, Right to Life, as well as other agencies. Another option is to sew pillow cases to donate to veterans who are in the hospice unit at the Veteran’s Hospital in Dayton or who are homeless.

Nonsewers can make fleece blankets to be donated to the Sidney Fire Department, Job and Family First, Wilson Health Pediatric Unit, Dayton Children’s Hospital and more.

Those who knit or crochet are invited to work on prayer shawls, bereavement blankets and other projects.

Help is also needed to prepare the fabric for the sewers.

The events are free with no registration required.

It is suggested to take scissors, solid color children’s T-shirts to be worn with the shorts or dress or fleece or flannel fabric, minimum 40 inches by 40 inches.

For information, call 492-4364.