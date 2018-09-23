Girls Who Code Club in Lima

LIMA — Ohio State Lima will host an information session and open house about the Girls Who Code Club on campus from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27, in Galvin Hall, room 451.

Girls Who Code is a free, 10-week program designed to spark interest and confidence in the programming field. The information session is open to all interested middle and high school students, parents and school administrators who would like to learn more about the program. A brief presentation will start at 3:45 p.m.

Girls Who Code is a free, after-school, computer science club for students in grades 6 to 12. It will meet Mondays through Dec. 3, in Galvin 451. The first working meeting will be Oct. 1.

Throughout the guided program, students learn core concepts through projects based on their interests, such as music, art or games. In addition to individual projects, students will work together on a Computer Science Impact Project, where they will use computer science to solve a problem relevant to the club and community.

Club members learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals and functions that form the basis for all programming languages — whether they want to build a website, an app or a robot.

Girls Who Code is a national nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology. According to the organization, the clubs have 40,000 current and past participants across the 50 states. For more about Girls Who Code, visit the website at girlswhocode.com.

The Ohio State Lima Girls Who Code Club will be limited to 15 participants, and registration materials will be available at the open house. The club facilitators are Nicoleta Roman, associate professor of computer science/engineering, and Steve Borga, lecturer in mathematics.

While Girls Who Code is aimed at girls in middle and high school, boys are also welcome to participate.

For information about the Girls Who Code Club at Ohio State Lima, call 567-242-7333 or email Richardson.607@osu.edu.