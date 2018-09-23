Big Buddy program needs volunteers

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County needs high school student volunteers for its 19th annual after-school “Big Buddies” mentorship program.

This is an opportunity for high school students to receive service hours toward graduation requirements, be eligible for scholarships, add the experience to employment applications, and make a difference in the life of a child.

Big Buddies is a nine-month commitment, where high school students volunteer two times per month to mentor elementary students. During these meetings, high schoolers, under the supervision of Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, work with one or two children on different educational and recreational activities. This year’s curriculum is titled “Mindfulness: Healthy Minds, Healthy Bodies” and will focus on brain development, social and emotional growth, nutrition and exercise.

For information, call 492-7611 or visit www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org.