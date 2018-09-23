Paw paw contest deadline nears

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency in Piqua has announced that it will stage a paw paw cooking competition during its fall celebration, Oct. 6.

The farm will supply paw paws to contestants who register before Sept. 26 by calling 937-773-2522.

The creations will be judged at 3:30 p.m., Oct. 6, at the Johnston Home with prizes for the top three recipes. Some recipes have been posted on the farm’s website, www.johnstonfarmohio.com.

The celebration will run from noon to 5 p.m. There will be three canal boat rides aboard the General Harrison of Piqua:at 12:30, 2:30 and 4 p.m. Passengers will get an idea of what canawlers saw in 1845 as they moved across western Ohio by canal boat.

There will also be a variety of period re-enactors who will be recreating an earlier era. Tours of the home will be available and the Indian Museum will be open.

Regular site admission applies.