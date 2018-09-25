Boy Scouts help at IUE hall

SIDNEY — Boy Scout Troop No. 97 recently undertook a service project at the IUE Hall along South Main Street in Sidney.

The boys cleared the driveway of rocks and leveled piles of dirt in the area.

The IUE allows Troop 97 to camp at the location every November, when the troop removes worn flags from veterans’ graves in Graceland Cemetery and conducts a flag disposal ceremony.

Scoutmaster Tom Frantz said that performing service projects in the community is a large part of scouting and “Troop 97 believes in helping the community whenever we can.”