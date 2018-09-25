Five generations

A five-generation family recently met for a photo. Pictured are, seated, great-great-grandmother Marjorie Davis, of Sidney, holding baby Jameson O’Brien, of Monroe, Michigan, and standing, from left, mother Heather O’Brien and grandmother Malissa O’Dell, both of Monroe, Michigan, and great-grandfather Horbin Brown, of Sidney.

A five-generation family recently met for a photo. Pictured are, seated, great-great-grandmother Marjorie Davis, of Sidney, holding baby Jameson O’Brien, of Monroe, Michigan, and standing, from left, mother Heather O’Brien and grandmother Malissa O’Dell, both of Monroe, Michigan, and great-grandfather Horbin Brown, of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_O-brien-5G.jpg A five-generation family recently met for a photo. Pictured are, seated, great-great-grandmother Marjorie Davis, of Sidney, holding baby Jameson O’Brien, of Monroe, Michigan, and standing, from left, mother Heather O’Brien and grandmother Malissa O’Dell, both of Monroe, Michigan, and great-grandfather Horbin Brown, of Sidney.