Wilson Auxiliary funds equipment buys

SIDNEY — Since the Wilson Health Auxiliary’s inception in 1974, the organization has donated more than $797,000 to Wilson Health.

Each year, more than 80 volunteers give their time and talent to the hospital and average more than 13,000 hours of service. The auxiliary raises funds through hospital gift shop sales, fundraisers and dues paid by members. These funds are donated to the Wilson Health Foundation. Hospital departments are asked to submit a wish list of equipment needs that would enhance the patient experience. This year, 16 requests were submitted and the auxiliary board selected items to be funded.

The following items were selected for funding, totaling more than $19,000:

• The Family Birth Center received a mobile mini-telemetry fetal monitor, allowing patients in labor to walk around the birth center while still monitoring the baby.

• Cardiac Diagnostics obtained a tilt table, which allows medical professionals to determine what causes people to faint by monitoring blood pressure and heart rate responses to gravity.

• The Wilson Health Medical Group received three new A1C machines. These machines monitor diabetic patients and measure the glucose in a person’s blood by assessing the amount of glycated hemoglobin.

• The Laboratory and Respiratory Services departments acquired a new freezer and a reclining phlebotomy chair. New auto BiPAP and auto CPAP units were funded and purchased for the Respiratory Department.

Department representatives and the Wilson Health administration hosted a luncheon in the auxiliary board’s honor to thank them for their continued support and inform them of how these new purchases will have a direct impact on the patients served at Wilson Health.