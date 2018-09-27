Library gallery features Cuban art

SIDNEY — Cuban art from Baracoa will be on exhibit for the month of October in the gallery of the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St.

All artwork was hand-carried by Mary Ann Olding, of Fort Loramie, from Baracoa, a town that lies in the extreme eastern tip of Cuba, called El Oriente, which is where Christopher Columbus landed in 1492.

She will present a Power Point program on Cuban art, architecture and culture at the library, at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2.The program is free and all are welcome.

The collection includes original acrylic and water color paintings, satirical and whimsical cartoons, prints and sabanas blancas (acrylic paintings on bedsheets). Baracoa, Cuba’s oldest city, was founded in 1511 and became the first capital. Baracoa could be reached only by sea and remained isolated even during the Cuban Revolution that ended in 1959 when Fidel Castro assumed leadership. Not until 1962, when La Farola, a cantilevered highway, was constructed through the mountains, could Baracoa be reached easily by land.

A flow of creative energy unified the artists in Baracoa in 1987 when the Tibaracon Group was formed. Tibaracon is the Taino word for the place where the sweet water of the pure clean river meets the salty water of the Caribbean Sea. Thus, the art reaches back to the indigenous Taino culture and spiritual references remain fresh in their artwork in this isolated region. But highly trained painters and sculptors who have academic schooling in Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba and the capital city of Havana continue to capture the unique and authenic flavos of El Orienter that no other city or region in Cuba can match with the artistic and creative blend of geography, talent, culture, history, genius and love of patrimony.

This exhibition features a small group from Baracoa that includes master artist and instructor Guillermo Orlando Piedra Labanino, Densi Gainza Lopez, Osmany Piedra Cruz, Luis Eliades Rodriguez Martinez and Ramses Morales Izquerido, from Trinidad.

Olding https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Olding.jpg Olding “Serie Baracoado” by Guillermo Orlando Piedra Labanino, of Baracoa, Cuba, is among paintings by Cuban artists that will be on display in the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney in October. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/09/web1_Cuban-art.jpg “Serie Baracoado” by Guillermo Orlando Piedra Labanino, of Baracoa, Cuba, is among paintings by Cuban artists that will be on display in the Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney in October.