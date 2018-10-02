Library plans book sale

SIDNEY — Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., will have a used book sale from Monday, Oct. 8, through Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale will offer thousands of books and many other items. Hardback books can be purchased for a donation of 50 cents; children’s books and paperbacks cost 25 cents each. In addition there will be CDs, music cassettes, videos and audio books available.

Items in the sale are withdrawals from the library collection or have been donated and do not have a place in the library’s current collection needs. Funds received during the sale will be used to purchase more books and other materials for the library.

For information, call 492-8354 or email peggyn@woh.rr.com.