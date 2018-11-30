Historic Theatre to show holiday movies

SIDNEY — Raise the Roof for the Arts will screen three popular holiday films in the Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St.

Admission and popcorn are free. The concession stand will be open for purchases of soft drinks and candy. All movies will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will play Thursday, Dec. 6. As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark’s employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.

“The Polar Express” will play Dec. 13. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

“White Christmas” is the film that will be shown Dec. 27. Singers Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) join sister act Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) to perform a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, they run into Gen. Waverly (Dean Jagger), the boys’ commander in World War II, who, they learn, is having financial difficulties; his quaint country inn is failing. So what’s the foursome to do but plan a yuletide miracle: a fun-filled musical extravaganza that’s sure to put Waverly and his business in the black!

Donations in support of the theater will be welcomed.