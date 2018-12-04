Civic Band plans Christmas concert

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform a Christmas concert, Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road.

“The Sidney Civic Band is delighted to perform our annual Christmas concert,” said Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote. “The band will perform selections from both secular and religious genres, celebrating the joy of the season. We are featuring soloist Diana Circelli, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Sidney. Rev. Circelli has performed vocally since the age of 3 in churches and theaters throughout her childhood and adult life. She will perform three selections: ‘Christmas Time is Here,’ ‘Do You Hear What I Hear?’ and ‘Mary Did You Know?’ We will also feature a number of musicians on our other pieces, such as ‘Fum, Fum, Fum,’ ‘Sleigh Ride’ and ‘March of the Toys,’ just to name a few.”

There will be a special appearance of Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and an opportunit for photos with them. The Connection Point Church of God’s Relay for Life team will provide complementary cookies.