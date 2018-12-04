CELINA — Erin and Mitch Schwieterman, of Celina, have announced the birth of a daughter, Anna Agnes Schwieterman, born Oct. 20, 2018, at 11:15 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 21 1/2 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Jace, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Sandy Gehret, of Fort Loramie, and the late Doug Gehret. Her paternal grandparents are Brenda and Brad Schwieterman, of Chickasaw.

Her mother is the former Erin Gehret, of Fort Loramie.