Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, 2291 St. John’s Road, Maria Stein, exhibits the Halhotra Collection of art honoring Mother Teresa through December and “Modern Takes on a Timeless Theme,” a collection of creches, through Jan 7 . Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Free. 419-925-4532.

• David Owsley Museum of Art at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, exhibits work by Edward Gorey, “Gorey’s Worlds,” which through Dec. 21. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Admission free. 765-285-5242.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits, “I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100,” through Jan. 20. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. General admission: $14 adults; $8 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older; $5 students 6-17 and everyone Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.; children 5 and under free. Special exhibits: Members free; nonmembers $6. 614-221-6801.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs Tete-a-tete” adult art, through Jan. 13. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; children 6 and under free. 937-223-4278.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” through Dec. 31. Tickets: $61-$75, includes dinner. Times vary. 800-677-9505.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St, exhibits the 41st annual Ohio Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibition through Dec. 31. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

• Gateway Arts Council, 216 N. Miami Ave., exhibits “Loose Threads and Sanded Edges,” furniture by Gene Hoellrich and quilts by the Loose Threads Quilt Club, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 4. Free. 498-2787.

• Dragon Lights Columbus runs Dec. 24, Dec. 31, and Tuesdays through Sundays, through Jan. 6 in the Natural Resources Park, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Chinese lanterns, entertainment, crafts, marketplace, food. Tickets at the gate: $19 adults; $14 children 5-16; $14 seniors and active military. All tickets $2 less online at www.dragonlightsabq.com.

• New Bremen Public Library offers 12 days of Christmas crafts, a different craft each day the library is open from today through Dec. 30. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158. Free.

FRIDAY

• Today is the deadline to register for a free luncheon talk, “Coal Mining in Appalachia,” by Kathy Hayes, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., Dec. 13, at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Register at 937-440-3600.

• Hardin United Methodist Church hosts a free, community Christmas dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Crossroads hall, across from 6073 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Hardin.

• The Senior Center Singers present a holiday concert in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave., at 7 p.m. Free.

• Hannah’s, 121 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, presents Musician’s Co-Op with Adam Elfers at 8 p.m. 937-640-1335.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton, presents Cherry Lee & The Hot Rod Hounds from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. 937-461-1101.

• Wiley’s Comedy Joint, 101 Pine St., Dayton, preents John Poveromo at 8 p.m. Two-item minimum purchase. 037-224-5653.

• Tickets, at $50 and up plus fees, go on sale today at 10 a.m. for Buckeye Country Superfest, scheduled for June 8 in Ohio Stadium. Geroge Strait, Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Midland and Raelynn. www.ticketmaster.com.

• AMVETS Post No. 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a chicken and fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Wittenberg University presents a service of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. in the Weaver Chapel, 200 W. Ward St., Springfield. Free.937-327-7363.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs from 7 to 10 p.m. in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road. Admission: $3.

• Today is the deadline for Fort Loramie senior citizens to register to attend the Fort Loramie Senior Citizens Breakfast, scheduled for Dec. 13 at 8 a.m. at the high school. Breakfast is free. Register at 937-295-3342.

SATURDAY

• Piqua Arts Council presents its Sounds of the Season concert at 3: p.m. in the St. James Episcopal Church, 200 High St., Piqua. Free.

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts its Winter Party for the Wildlife from 2 to 4 p.m. Games, refreshments, nature crafts, hike. Admission: item from wish list at www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

• Dayton Avenue Baptist Church, 1121 Dayton Ave., Xenia, presents “Behold the Lamb of God” at 6:30 p.m. today and Sunday. Free.

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, presents a Saturday Night Live event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Swimming, games, bounce house, pizza. Fee: $10 members, $16 nonmembers. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• Christmas in Arcanum runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Arcanum Field House, 310 N. Main St., Arcanum. Ice sculptor, live reindeer, pony rides, petting zoo, children’s crafts, candy cane hunt, food trucks. Horse parade at 7 p.m. with Santa. Free.

• Trinity Church of the Brethren, 2220 N. Main Ave., hosts a free community Christmas dinner at 6 p.m. 492-9937.

• Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., presents its 22nd annual live, drive-through Nativity, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., today and Sunday. Free.

• Sidney Auto-Vue Drive-In hosts its fifth annual Santa’s Workshop and Vendor Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the AMVETS hall, 1319 Fourth Ave. Vendors, children’s activities, Santa from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., food, children’s shop. Admission free. Purchase tickets for activities: $1 each, $5 for six.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Santa in the Minster Gazebo from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Take an ornament to hang on the tree. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies.

• Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Holiday Home Tour runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Six historic houses within walking distance of each other. Refreshments at each house.Tickets: $25 at the Allisten Manor’s Flower Box, 1622 Washington Ave., Piqua.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents a talk by Amy Powell at 11:30 a.m. Admission charge. 937-223-4278.

• The 37th annual Community Christmas Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civil Defense Building on the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney. Free meal, performance by Anna High School Jazz Band, visit with Santa.

• Pleiades 298 Order of the Eastern Star hosts Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Masonic Lodge, 303 E. Poplar St. Santa and Mrs. Claus, breakfast and crafts. Free.

SUNDAY

• Sidney Civic Band performs its Christmas concert at 3 p.m., in the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend for photos. Free.

• Sidney American Legion, 1265 Fourth Ave., will host an all-you-can-eat buffet brunch from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals: $9 adults, $5 children 6 to 12, free for children 5 and under.

• Sidney First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., presents its 22nd annual live nativity drive-through from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Free. 492-4492.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents “Soulful Sounds of Christmas” with the Dianne Coble Ensemble at 2 p.m. Free.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library offers Scrabble for adults at 1 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158. Free.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a Christmas craft today, Wednesday and Dec. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. and a class in writing with a quill today at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for quilling at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts Family Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Make a craft. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time at 10:30 a.m. and reader’s theater for children in first through third grades at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required for theater at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts its annual winter bird count from 9 a.m. to noon. Advance registration required at 937-698-6493.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts wing night from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in wings, 60 cents each; carry out wings 70 cents each.

DEC. 13

• Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, hosts Santa and Me, a preschool gym program for children 2 to 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Bounce house, gym games, visit with Santa. Fee: $5 nonmembers, members admitted free. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622.

• New Bremen Public Library offers story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. 419-629-2158.

• WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy, presents a talk by Bill Albers, “Life & Christmas Traditions in Britain during World War II,” at 7 p.m. Free. 937-335-9226.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., screens “The Polar Express” at 6:30 p.m. Free, but donations accepted.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

