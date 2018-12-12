Community orchestra concert Sunday

SIDNEY — The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert, Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m., in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St.

Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted.

“We will be giving our third annual Christmas concert this year,” said Upper Valley Community Orchestra Conductor John Streb. “The theme for our concert this year is ‘Christmas Nostalgia,’ and it will include selections that are sure to spark fond memories of years gone by. We are a young orchestra, in terms of years in existence, but we are filled with experienced musicians that we hope will delight you.”

Selections will include “The Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo” and “White Christmas.”

Maureen Joines will perform “Somewhere In My Memory” from the movie, “Home Alone,” and will be joined by her daughter, Melody Joines on another piece.

During the performance, there will be a sing-along of favorite carols. The orchestra will celebrate the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night” with an adaptation called “All Is Calm,” featuring Janet Fu on violin, Kendra Krouskop-Smith on viola and Janet Freytag on cello.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from throughout Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local high school students from various county schools.

Playing in the orchestra are Aubrey Evers, Janet Fu, Graham Milligan, Damion Phillis, Julie Roseberry, Emma Teeter, Taylor Bisbee, Katie Butts, Joyce Jacoby, Jenesis Jones, Deb Mertz, Jeff Overhaulser, Mark Schwarzman and Michelle Wilkin, violins; Cameron Fogle, Kendra Krouskop-Smith and Jayce Lovett, violas; Lea Baldwin, Jane Freytag, Elli Pistone, Eric Price and Rachel Trudeau, cellos; Johnathan Neville, Franklin Streb and Avery Voress, string basses; Mark Schwarzman, guitar; Beth Bailey, Jane Bailey, Sara Gibson and Abby Goines, flutes; Beth Bailey, piccolo.

Also Stacy Morris and Jacob Osborne, oboes; Stacy Morris, English horn; Elizabeth Allenbaugh, Ally Ball, Laura Brady and Teckla Dando, clarinets; Aidan Smith, bass clarinet; Amanda Yoh, bassoon; Alex Blosser, Jill Hanke and Annie Shilt, French horns; Hunter Crost, Jonathan Millhouse and Nathan Streb, trumpets; Caleb Johnson, Bob Schroerlucke and Justin Yoh, trombones; Andy Hite, tuba; Maureen Joines, Tyler Overhaulser, Rick Reiss and Kathy Streb, percussion; Joyce Jacoby and Kathy Streb, keyboards.