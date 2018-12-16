The Steppers complete dance season

SIDNEY — The Steppers of Ohio Living Dorothy Love have completed a successful year of dancing for senior citizens in the counties of Miami, Shelby and Auglaize.

The Steppers, an organized group since 2012, comprise volunteers who practice on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 t0 10:45 a.m. in the Amos Center on the campus of Ohio Living Dorothy Love, here. Led by Independent Activities Coordinator Lori Puterbaugh, the dancers performed this year for residents of Heritage Center for Rehabilitation and Specialty Care in Minster, Versailles Health Care Center, Daybreak Adult Services in Sidney, the Gardens at Wapakoneta, Elmwood Assisted Living in New Bremen, Miller Place in Celina, Wapakoneta Manor, the Brethren Community in Greenville, Auglaize Acres in Wapakoneta, Fair Haven Shelby County Home in Sidney and Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

“This last tour we did is going to be hard for us to beat.” said Puterbaugh. “Our theme was ‘Dancing through a Decade: 1960s’ and it was one of our most popular shows, with sing-along songs such as ‘Hang on Sloopy’ (with audience participation doing O-H-I-O), ‘It’s My Party,’ ‘These Boots were Made for Walking’ and the No. 1 karaoke song in the nation, ‘Sweet Caroline.’ We always have a good time, but this year was really fun for everyone.”

Currently, there are 18 dancers in the group, but it is open to anyone who has some dance experience. Dancers this year were from Sidney, Troy, Anna, Montra, McCartyville, Minster, Botkins and Maplewood.

Dancers who would like to participate can visit any rehearsal. People without dancing experience who would like to participate, can take a free, six-week course in beginner line dancing. The course also is open to people who don’t plan to join the Steppers. It will meet Fridays, at 11 a.m., at Dorothy Love, beginning Feb. 22.

To register for the class or book a performance by the Steppers, or for information, call 497-5116.

The Steppers of Ohio Living Dorothy Love perform for Dorothy Love residents, recently. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_DL-steppers.jpg The Steppers of Ohio Living Dorothy Love perform for Dorothy Love residents, recently. Courtesy photo