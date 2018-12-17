Flower show winner

Julie Gilardi, left, of Sidney, accepts the Best of Show ribbon from judge Marian Moeckel at a Christmas Flower Show hosted by the Rainbow Gardeners of Shelby County. The Dec. 11 show at the Amos Memorial Public Library featured nearly 50 Christmas-themed floral arrangements. Gilardi’s all-white arrangement also won the People’s Choice award based on votes by attendees. Jenny Jones, of Sidney, won the drawing for a holiday gift basket.

Julie Gilardi, left, of Sidney, accepts the Best of Show ribbon from judge Marian Moeckel at a Christmas Flower Show hosted by the Rainbow Gardeners of Shelby County. The Dec. 11 show at the Amos Memorial Public Library featured nearly 50 Christmas-themed floral arrangements. Gilardi’s all-white arrangement also won the People’s Choice award based on votes by attendees. Jenny Jones, of Sidney, won the drawing for a holiday gift basket. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Julie-award.jpg Julie Gilardi, left, of Sidney, accepts the Best of Show ribbon from judge Marian Moeckel at a Christmas Flower Show hosted by the Rainbow Gardeners of Shelby County. The Dec. 11 show at the Amos Memorial Public Library featured nearly 50 Christmas-themed floral arrangements. Gilardi’s all-white arrangement also won the People’s Choice award based on votes by attendees. Jenny Jones, of Sidney, won the drawing for a holiday gift basket.