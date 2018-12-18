Master Gardener training dealine nears

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Master Gardeners have announced that Dec. 28 is the last day to register for 2019 Master Gardener volunteer training at the early-bird rate of $110.

After that date, the cost will be $150. The 10-week training program will begin Feb. 28 in the Ohio State University Extension office, 810 Fair Road.

Master Gardener volunteers assist OSU Extension by providing homeowners with research-based horticultural information and advice. For information or to request a registration packet, call 498-7239 or email shelby.mastergardeners@gmail.com.