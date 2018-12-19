Altrusa seeks spelling teams

SIDNEY — Altrusa International of Sidney, Ohio Foundation Inc. has announced plans for its 12th, annual, adult spelling bee, to be March 21 at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

The Altrusa club is challenging nonprofits, schools and businesses to form teams this year.

Registration is now open, with space limited to 20 teams. Businesses and organizations may form teams of three adults (18 and older) to compete in an old-fashioned spelling bee. No computer spell check programs or writing of words are allowed. Teams are given a word and 1 minute to confer. One member of the team then spells the word aloud. One team remains at the end of the event.

The registration fee of $250, which is tax deductible, will be used to promote education with scholarships awarded at the end of the school year to Shelby County residents. Over the last six years, Altrusa has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarship monies.

Altrusa was founded nationally in 1917 and locally in 1944, supporting literacy and education. The Altrusa Scholarship Committee annually solicits applicants through Shelby County high school counselors. Applicants are evaluated on a number of criteria, including academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.

Those who would like to sponsor a team but cannot find enough spellers may contact Altrusa, will match spellers with teams. Team sponsors will have their names displayed on a banner at the event and in all advertising.

Donations of door prizes or tax-deductible monetary donations also will be accepted.

For information or to register to participate, call 497-6543 or email dsanders@ohioliving.org. Registration forms are due by March 14, 2019.