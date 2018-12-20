SCARF discounts pet adoptions

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) has begun a drive to clear the shelter of animals looking for forever homes at Christmas time.

The “Clear the Shelter for the Holidays Adoption Spectacular” will run through Dec. 31 at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road.

During this period, the cost of dog adoptions will be discounted to only the cost of a dog license: $18. Cat adoptions will be discounted to $5 each. That’s a savings of up to $82 per dog or $40 per cat.

Regular adoption fees are $50 for dogs that have not been spayed or neutered by the shelter and have not received a rabies vaccine; $100 for those that have. The fees for cats are $15 for those not spayed, neutered or vaccinated by shelter; $45 for those that have.

People wanting to adopt a pet should visit the shelter to complete an application form.

At press time, there were 15 dogs and 12 cats waiting for forever homes.

“We are currently doing this promotion because the staff at the animal shelter would love nothing more than to find permanent, forever homes for all the shelter canines and felines for the holidays,” said Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Kelli Ward, the Shelby County dog warden. “We would love to end 2018 with an empty shelter and welcome a new beginning for 2019.”

The shelter will be open today, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon; Dec. 26 through Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/12/web1_Santa-pets.jpg

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.