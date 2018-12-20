Library partnership increases resources

COLUMBUS — Libraries Connect Ohio (LCO) has partnered with Gale, a Cengage company based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, to provide more than 2,500 school, academic and public libraries throughout Ohio with free access to Gale digital resources through LCO and its partners, OhioLINK, OPLIN and InfOhio.

Shelby County Libraries are among them.

These new resources provide Ohio residents and students with reliable, high-quality content that supports education and teaching, lifelong learning, research and personal enrichment.

Gale resources now available to Ohioans include the following:

Gale’s ChiltonLibrary: Provides access to automotive repair, maintenance and service information for more than 2,600 makes and models of the most popular cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today, including many new vehicles. This continuously updated resource provides step-by-step repair procedures, troubleshooting guides, diagnostic trouble codes, photos, illustrations, diagrams and multimedia (videos and animations) to simplify even the most complicated tasks.OhioLINK Image2.png

Gale’s Kids InfoBits: An intuitive resource that introduces students to database researching. Students can explore age-appropriate content that’s continuously updated to match elementary-level curricula that helps with research and homework needs. Students can dive into key subjects by exploring categories like animals, arts, geography, health, literature, social studies, people, technology and more.

Ohioans can access these new resources through the Ohio Web Library website.

“We are excited to bring these new digital resources to Ohio library users,” said Beverly Cain, state librarian of Ohio. “Gale is helping us transform learning for Ohioans in new innovative ways by providing easy and equal access to reliable, quality content for education success.”

With a library card, Ohioans can access Gale’s digital resources 24/7 from any computer or mobile device. Additionally, some of the resources feature integrated workflow tools from Google and Microsoft, as well as language translation, downloadable audio and easy ways to share and save content.

“Libraries are the nucleus of knowledge and learning and a key driver of economic and workforce development within communities,” said Paul Gazzolo, senior vice president and general manager at Gale. “We are proud to partner with Libraries Connect Ohio and together we will transform the learning experience for libraries and patrons statewide with easy access to educational resources that empower learning and change.”

“We are particularly proud that Ohio’s citizens can freely access such a wide spectrum of valued resources at their local libraries, through this groundbreaking collaboration between OhioLINK, OPLIN and INFOhio,” said OhioLINK Deputy Director Amy Pawlowski.

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, a Cengage company, provides libraries with original and curated content, as well as the modern research tools and technology that are crucial in connecting libraries to learning, and learners to libraries. For more than 60 years, Gale has partnered with libraries around the world to empower the discovery of knowledge and insights – where, when, and how people need it. Gale has 500 employees globally with its main operations in Farmington Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.gale.com.

Connecting libraries, learning and discovery. Established in 1992, the Ohio Library and Information Network (OhioLINK) is Ohio’s statewide academic library consortium serving 118 libraries, 89 institutions of higher education, the State Library of Ohio and more than 570,000 end users. Delivering both IT infrastructure and content negotiation, OhioLINK provides students, researchers, faculty and staff with access to digital research collections rivaling top university libraries in the United States and internationally—at a fraction of the cost. OhioLINK also connects library services, print and digital collections among its member institutions and manages collaborative services, including eTutoring, statewide Affordable Learning textbook initiatives, and Open Educational Resources. A member of the Ohio Technology Consortium of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, OhioLINK creates a competitive advantage for its members and supports student and researcher success in the state of Ohio. Learn more at ohiolink.edu.

Libraries Connect Ohio (LCO) is a partnership of Ohio libraries and library organizations that work together to provide a core collection of information resources and library services that will help all Ohioans compete in the global knowledge economy. This collection of resources supports quality education, a skilled workforce, business growth, and lifelong learning in Ohio. By providing resources statewide, LCO can cost-effectively provide necessary information resources to all Ohioans, regardless of their location, age, education, or economic status For information, visit: https://www.oplin.ohio.gov/lco.