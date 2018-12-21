Worth the drive

CLIFTON — If you like to see Christmas lights, the Miami Valley is home to two of the finest in the tri-state area.

A little over an hour from Sidney is Clifton Mill, located just outside of Yellow Springs. They have more than three million lights in a wide variety of colors. Children of all ages will smile and get goose bumps. It even tops Clark Griswold from “Christmas Vacation.”

On the way back home, swing through Dayton near the UD Arena, and you will see the tree at Carillon Park. They have the distinction of having the tallest tree in the state at a staggering 200 feet. However, there is so much more: a toy shop, Victorian carolers, decorated buildings and a train!

Admission is charged at both locations; however, children under 6 get in free at Clifton Mill, while children under 3 get in free at Carillon Park.

More than 3 million lights illuminate the gorge at Clifton Mill, left, in Clifton. At right, the tallest light tree in the Miami Valley sparkles at Carillon Park in Dayton. Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News

By Caven Risk For the Sidney Daily News

The writer/photographer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

