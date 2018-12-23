Community Foundation makes grants

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County Board of Trustees recently awarded $20,657 to several local organizations from its community granting funds.

Community Grants are awarded competitively to not-for-profit organizations based upon submitted proposals. All of the grants were supported by the Community Impact Fund, a general granting fund.

Six organizations received grants for equipment and services that will benefit children, students and parents. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke Counties received $2,687 to purchase the Career Quest Program, as well as Chromebooks and docking stations.

The Council on Rural Services Program received $1,650 to purchase iPads for the Early and Head Start Programs.

The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center received $820 towards a facilitator for the Parent Project, a parenting skills program.

The Rotary Club of Sidney received $2,500 to support construction of the Sidney Inclusive Playground, which is designed for children with disabilities as well as all children.

The Shelby County Workforce Partnership received $2,000 for the purchase of 24 “Making it Real” STEM tabletop kits.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA received $3,000 to create sensory and calming areas in the Child Development Center.

Other grants include a $2,500 award to the American Red Cross for funding of volunteer recruitment events and background checks and a $2,500 award to Compassionate Care of Shelby County for the purchase of an Autoclave, which will aid in the cleaning of medical equipment.

The Anna District Historical Society received $3,000 to help make its site ADA accessible.

The next deadline to apply for the Foundation’s Community Grants is Jan. 31. Organizations may learn how to apply by viewing the Community Grant guidelines on the Community Foundation of Shelby County website at www.commfoun.com.