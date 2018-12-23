Edison pins nursing grads

PIQUA — Audrey Selby, of New Bremen, Briawna Suthers, of Port Jefferson, and Ollivia hageman, Samantha Ryan, Brandon Ward and Brianna Wells-Barnes, all of Sidney, were among 33 nurses who were pinned in a ceremony at Edison State Community College, Dec. 13.

The pinning ceremony is a time-honored tradition in which the graduate nurse is presented to family and friends as a professional who is about to practice nursing, and the graduate is usually “pinned” by the faculty members who have worked with the students throughout their course of study. Each school has a unique pin, which serves as a symbol of the successful completion of a rigorous curriculum, which prepares its graduates to administer to the sick and injured and promote health through the practice of nursing.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson and Edison State Program Administrator of Nursing Jill Bobb provided opening remarks, praising the work of the nursing students and those who have supported them along the way.

Registered Nurse Jean Heath, a nursing professional and alumni of Edison State, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. Heath reflected upon her time as a student and how the education she received helped her to discover a fulfilling career in nursing.

While holding up her diploma from Edison State, Heath explained, “I have a lot of mementos on my wall and out of every last certification that I have received in my lifetime, this one is my most important one. This is the one that started me. This is where I came from and was able to build a strong foundation to get to where I am today.”

The graduates had the opportunity to submit words of thanks to those who have supported their education, which were read as they received their pins from an Edison State nursing faculty member. Many used the opportunity to share individual stories of sacrifice and triumph over adversity, the bonds that were formed between classmates and the sincere appreciation held for the Edison State nursing faculty.

Graduates of the program will move on to the next phase of their careers, which involves taking the registered nurse licensing exam and seeking employment.