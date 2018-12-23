Lynn, the Merry Christmas Dog, with her elf, Sandy Stanfield, and Mrs. Claus, also known as Lynn Ruth, of the Auglaize County Council on Aging, visited residents of Elmwood Assisted Living recently. Lynn, the dog, enjoyed pets and pats by the residents.

