Poetry slam prize: ‘Hamilton’ tickets

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Columbus Foundation, has announced a poetry slam competition for both experienced and amateur poets scheduled for Jan. 23.

Those interested in competing must attend one of four, free, spoken-word worshops and then write and present an original poem inspired by themes from the Broadway musical “Hamilton” at the poetry slam. The top two poets — one in the youth category and one in the adult category — will each be awarded two tickets to the Columbus engagement of “Hamilton.”

The spoken-word workshops will be led by teaching artists Barbara Fant and William Evans. Workshop participants will experiment with poetic techniques, draft theme-inspired, spoken-word poems drawn from personal experiences and share works-in-progress for constructive critique. No previous poetry or spoken word experience is necessary, but registration is required and can be done at www.capa.com.

Workshops will be:

Jan. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, Ohio Theatre, 55 E. State St., Columbus.

Jan. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Parsons Library, 1113 Parsons Ave., Columbus.

Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon, Transit Arts, 1251 Bryden Road, Columbus.

Jan. 16, 7-9 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St., Columbus.

After attending a workshop, those who wish to compete in the poetry slam must register at www.capa.com.

The poetry slam will be at 7 p.m., Jan. 23, in the Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center Auditorium, 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd., Columbus. Workshop participants will perform their completed poems for community attendees and a panel of judges. Poems must be written and presented by the workshop participant only and include “Hamilton”-inspired themes, such as overcoming obstacles, being an agent of positive change and/or creating a legacy.

There will be two categories of competition, youth and adult. The youth category is for spoken word competitors 18 and younger. The adult category is for spoken word competitors 19 and older. The winner of each category will win two tickets to “Hamilton” at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 6, at the Ohio Theatre.

Tickets are nontransferable and must be picked up at will call with a photo ID on the day of the performance starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are not available to be picked up in advance, and no ticket substitutions can be made.