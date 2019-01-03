Wapak show to benefit fire victims

IF YOU GO

WAPAKONETA — The Moon City Music & Event Center kicks off its 2019 concert series Sunday, Jan. 6, and it’s all about the Wapakoneta community.

Wapakoneta native Micah Nicol will perform at 4 p.m., and there will be a 50/50 raffle with the proceeds going to the victims of the Koneta Inn fire earlier this month.

Nicol, now a college student performing across the nation, will be coming home for the holidays, and Moon City owners Brad and Lori Lambert jumped on the opportunity.

“He did a lot of stuff in the community as far as entertainment in high school,” Lori said. “This was a perfect opportunity to have a concert for him.”

Nicol performs music of all varieties, from bluegrass and country to classical and show tunes.

The owners also saw the performance as an opportunity to give back to their community following the Koneta Inn blaze that displaced more than 20 families on Christmas Eve. All victims have been invited for free admission to the show, and the 50/50 raffle proceeds will go toward the families.

“The community has helped out these families a lot, and Moon City wanted to make sure they’re taken care of also,” Lori said. “We’ve been with these people from the night it happened.”

Tickets for all others are $12 by emailing mooncityevent@gmail.com.

The event center also offers three specialty shops that will be open during the event — the Park Street Music Store, Barb Wire & Grace Boutique and a consignment shop — where guests can purchase clothing and handmade items. The shops will be open when the concert doors open at 3:30 p.m., during the show’s intermission and after it ends.

Micah Nicol will be in concert Sunday in Wapakoneta. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_MicahNicol.jpg Micah Nicol will be in concert Sunday in Wapakoneta. Courtesy photo The venue is scheduling concerts coming up. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/01/web1_MoonCity.jpg The venue is scheduling concerts coming up. Courtesy photo

By Tara Jones tjones@aimmediamidwest.com