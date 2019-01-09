Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, exhibits “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs Tete-a-tete” adult art, through Sunday. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 seniors 60 and older, students 18 and older and active military; $6 children 7 to 17; children 6 and under free. 937-223-4278.

• Columbus College of Art & Design, 60 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, exhibits “140 Years of Creative Excellence,” student artwork exhibit, through Jan. 25. Reception will be Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ccad.edu.

FRIDAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, opens an exhibit, “Still in Stitches,” art quilts of the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network. The exhibit continues through Feb. 17. Opening reception is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Griminelli: Flautista Italiano” with flutist Andrea Griminelli today and Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $12 and up at 937-228-3630.

• Miami County Park District hosts a souper walk, a hike and a cup of soup, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 state Route 41, Troy. Advance registration required at www.miamicountyparks.com.

• The Contemporary Dayton, 118 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, hosts a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. to open “Emerging: The Biennial Art & Design Student Show” and “Counting Sheep” and “Bloated Elephant,” large-scale wall drawings by Andrew Dailey. The exhibit continues Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Feb. 28. Free. 937-224-3822.

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for Brian Wilson in concert with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin scheduled for June 18 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, hosts Veterans Breakfast for military veterans at 10 a.m. Advance registration required at 937-440-3600. Free.

SUNDAY

• The U.S. Air Force hosts Science, Discovery and Family Fun from 1 to 4 p.m. in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn. Demonstrations, displays, performance by the Air Force Band of Flight at 2:30 p.m. Free. 937-255-3286.

MONDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Paws to Read, for children in kindergarten through third grade to read to dogs, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Maker Monday, crafts for children in fourth grade and older, at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts family night from 4 to 7 p.m. Make a craft as a family. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

• Today is the deadline to register for “Setting Goals and Achieving Success with Parkinson’s,” a program and meal scheduled for 5 p.m., Wednesday, at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Register at 937-440-3600. Free.

TUESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages at 10:30 a.m. and Escape Rooms for Families for adults with children in elementary school and older from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Advance registration required for escape rooms at 419-628-2925.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Take binoculars. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a craft, making pillows from sweatshirts, for teens and tweens at 3 p.m. Take a sweatshirt. And story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-629-2158.

WEDNESDAY

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents a talk and book-signing by author Nancy Grieshop at 6 p.m.

JAN. 17

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Almost Heaven, Songs of John Denver” through Feb. 17. Evenings at 5:30 p.m., matinees at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets: $61-$74 includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a Pinterest craft for adults at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and the Mad Scients Club for children who will make a marble maze at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-628-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Family Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and an adult craft at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-753-2724.

• Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall at Ohio State University-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima, hosts a reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. to open “Deep Park,” an exhibit of photographs by Bruce Polin. Exhibit continues, MOnday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Feb. 28. Free. 565-242-7224.

• WACO Historical Society previews the film, “Lafayette Escadrille,” and a talk by filmmaker Dan Patterson at 7 p.m. in the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. county Road 25A, Troy. Free. 937-335-9226.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit event notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

