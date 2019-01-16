February SNAP funds issued early

SIDNEY — Per instruction received from the United States Department of Agriculture in response to the federal government shutdown, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for February were issued early, Jan. 16.

All customers who use SNAP EBT should keep in mind that February food dollars were issued early. This means that households will have two months’ worth of food dollars on their accounts this month. No food dollars will be added in February. The early food dollars are meant to help with next month’s food. Officials of the Shelby County Job and Family Services have encouraged SNAP participating customers to plan their purchases carefully so that they may have money available to meet their food needs.

To reduce the chance of a delay in SNAP benefits, individuals who are newly applying for SNAP or are completing recertification applications are highly encouraged to provide all outstanding documentation to Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services as soon as possible. At this time, the federal government has confirmed applications and recertifications will be processed up to Jan. 30. After that date, the continued issuance of SNAP benefits will be determined by the status of the federal government shutdown.