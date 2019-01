LOCKINGTON — The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will host a tenderloin dinner, Saturday, Jan. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., in the fire station, 10363 Museum Trail, Lockington.

Dinners will cost $8 and include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Dine in or carry out. To order in advance, call 937-606-0919 before Saturday or 937-773-5341 on Saturday.

Gun raffle tickets will be for sale during the dinner. Proceeds support firefighter training and equipment purchases.