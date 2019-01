CONOVER — The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, hosts line dancing classes, weekly, on Fridays, beginning Feb. 1.

Classes have been schedule from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 8 and 22 and March 1, 8 and 15. The fee is $5 per class; however, children 11 and under can take the class for free.

The instructor is Dan Sturgill. Classes will begin with the basic steps and increase in skill levels each week.

For information, call 937-368-3700.