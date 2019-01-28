Johnston Farm renovation fundraising continues

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency initiated in the fall of 2018 a fundraising campaign to support the restoration of the interior of the farmhouse at the Ohio History site in Piqua.

To date, about $145,000 of the $285,000 goal has been raised: $80,000 in commitments from the state and the Ohio History Connection and $65,000 from individual and corporate donors.

“We’re also pursuing grant funding,” Historic Site Manager Andy Hite told the Sidney Daily News, Monday, Jan. 28.

Individuals can still contribute to the effort which will reinstall all of the original fireplace mantels, replicate the main stairway, replace woodwork where appropriate and use period wallpaper and carpeting.

The house was built between 1812 and 1815 and was last restored 50 years ago.

“When this was done, there were assumptions that the house was simpler than it actually was. When you look at the woodwork, it’s obviously high federal style. that’s what we want to do,” Hite said.

He hopes the funding goal will be reached this summer, so that bids can be solicited and received in time for work to begin in November, after the year’s last school group has toured the building.

“The house will stay open so people can see progress as it goes along,” he said.

To make a pledge or send a cash donation for the project, visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com and click on “Johnston Home Restoration.” Then download and print a donation form.

For information, call 937-773-2522.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

