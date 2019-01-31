Five generations

A five-generation family recently met for a photo. Pictured in the front row are great-great-grandparents Viola and Robert Fogt, of Sidney. Back row, left to right, great-grandmother Sharon Aselage, of Wapakoneta, mom Ashley McDonald holding Grayson McDonald, both of Lima, and grandfather Kenneth Aselage, of Anna.
