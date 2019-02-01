Dementia workshops Saturday

DAYTON — The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association will host two educational workshops during Dementia Education Day.

The event, which is Saturday, Feb. 9, will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the association’s office, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton. Participants can register for “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” which runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. or “Dementia Conversations Training,” which will be taught by Alzheimer’s staff members from 11 a.m. to noon.

“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” covers detection, causes, risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment.

“Dementia Conversations” offers tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about topics like when to stop driving, going to the doctor and making legal and financial plans.

Dementia Education Day is a relaxing educational event specifically planned for a weekend to allow greater participation. If families need an individual consultation, they can schedule it at that time.

Rebecca Hall, director of Care & Support, said, “We recognize that caregivers have a lot going on, and making time to attend an education program can be challenging. Combining these two programs and offering them on a Saturday hopefully makes it easier for those who may not be able to attend a program during the week to get the information they need.”

To register, call 937-610-7011 or email jallbery@alz.org.