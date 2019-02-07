Presidential sites on tourism trail

COLUMBUS — Just in time for President’s Day, TourismOhio, in partnership with the Ohio History Connection, has launched the Ohio Presidential Trail on Trails.Ohio.org.

The 13-stop trail invites travelers to find history in Ohio by highlighting homes, libraries, museums and monuments that tell the life stories of eight U.S. presidents elected from Ohio.

“Given the enthusiasm around Ohio Adventure Trails, we saw an opportunity to partner with the Ohio History Connection to showcase Ohio’s amazing collection of presidential sites,” said Matt MacLaren, director of TourismOhio. “Presidential sites are perfect places to visit with children, friends and family because there is so much history to enjoy and learn together, strengthening personal connections across generations.”

Stops on the Ohio Presidential Trail include William Henry Harrison tomb in North Bend, William Howard Taft National Historic Site in Cincinnati, U.S. Grant birthplace in Point Pleasant, U.S. Grant boyhood home and schoolhouse in Georgetown, Warren G. Harding home and memorial in Marion, Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland, James A. Garfield National Historic Site and James A. Garfield birthplace in Moreland Hills, Hiram College (Garfield and his wife met there) in Hiram, William McKinley Presidential Library & Museum in Canton, National First Ladies’ Library in Canton and National McKinley Birthplace Memorial & McKinley Birthplace Home in Niles.

Some locations are open seasonally or have limited hours.

“It is exciting to have the Ohio Presidential Trail shared on Trails.Ohio.org to help more people discover and experience Ohio’s presidential history,” said Burt Logan, Ohio History Connection executive director and CEO.

The Ohio Presidential Trail is one of more than 65 trails that can be found on the Ohio Adventure Trails map on Trails.Ohio.org.