Teen pageant seeks contestants

ROANOKE, Va. — Applications are now being accepted for Miss Teen Ohio International 2019.

The competition is open to girls 13 to 18. It is an official preliminary to the Miss Teen International Pageant, scheduled for July 22-27 in Charleston, West Virginia.

The young woman selected as Miss Teen Ohio International 2019 will serve as an ambassdor for Ohio and receive an official crown and sash and a four-year, renewable scholarship of $17,500 to Hollins University in Roanoke.

There is no pageant to select Miss Teen Ohio International 2019. The director of International Pageants Inc. will accept the applications and conduct interviews. The board of the organization will select the winning candidate.

Competition for Miss Teen International 2019 will include a private interview, which will count for 40 percent of a contestant’s score; fitness wear, fashion wear and evening gown, each of which will count for 20 percent of the score. There is no swimsuit competition. The winner will receive prizes and a full scholarship to Hollins University.

To apply, call 540-989-5992 or email director@missteeninternational.us.