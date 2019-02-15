Waste-disposal sites set for April 6

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two waste-disposal sites for April 6.

From 8 a.m. to noon, solid waste trucks and containers will be at the Inn Between, 16488 county Road 25A, near Botkins in Dinsmore Township, and at the Salem Township trustee’s building, 17500 state Route 47, west of Port Jefferson.

Shelby County residents may take household garbage and solid waste items for disposal, such as large-item trash and junk, to either site. However, items such as tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, batteries, yard waste, burn barrel ashes and liquid items such as herbicides and pesticides will not be accepted during the clean-up day.

This community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste trucks and containers will be made available by Health Department and township funds.

For information, call 498-7249.