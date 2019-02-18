‘Life after Work’ series planned

SIDNEY — Seniormark LLC will offer a free “Life after Work” workshop series in March.

The first workshop will focus on Medicare planning. In this workshop, the four parts of Medicare will be introduced and options and costs outlined.

The next workshop Social Security planning. In this workshop, there will be outlining of topics, such as maximizing benefits and various claiming strategies. The workshop is designed to help people decide when and how to take Social Security, as well as figure how benefits fit into a retirement income plan as a whole.

The last workshop will focus on 401(k) planning. This workshop will cover all of the best options and the strengths and weaknesses of each. Participants will also learn how to avoid uncomfortable losses and costly mistakes.

The workshops have been scheduled, each at 5:30 p.m., as follows:

401(k) Planning: March 4 in the Elizabeth Township Center, 5670 Walnut Grove-Clark County Road, Troy, and March 12 in the Seniormark office, 2551 Michigan St., Sidney.

Medicare Planning: March 5 in the Seniormark office and March 14 in the Vandalia Branch Library, 330 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia.

Social Security Planning: March 11 in the Seniormark Sidney office.

Each workshop lasts about an hour. Advance registration is required by calling 492-8800, emailing admin@seniormark.com or visiting www.seniormark.com/workshops.