Eikenberry offers Social Security seminar

PIQUA — A free, one-hour, educational seminar concerning smart Social Security planning will be Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. and March 7 at 6 p.m. at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

The seminar is designed for “baby boomers,” persons who have recently retired or who are approaching retirement age, according to John Eikenberry, of Eikenberry Retirement Planning.

“We are holding this free, educational seminar because so many retirees and those nearing retirement age do not understand how their Social Security benefits really work,” Eikenberry said. “And, most baby boomers do not understand the options available to them.”

Certified Financial Planner Nick Boeckman and Luke Bertke will present the seminars. Both are trained in the most up-to-date Social Security planning techniques and tools and are members of a national educational program dedicated to providing its members with the latest Social Security planning tools.

Eikenberry said that many financial advisers may not understand how Social Security works or how retirement-age men and women need to plan to be able to best utilize their Social Security benefits.

“Deciding when to start taking Social Security benefits can have a tremendous impact on the amount of benefits an individual receives during his or her lifetime,” he said. “One of the easiest ways to understand your retirement is to imagine it as a carton of eggs, your nest eggs, so to speak. Deciding how to arrange your nest eggs, and how to crack those nest eggs in the most beneficial order, is what we are trying to teach baby boomers.”

As an example, Eikenberry said individuals could incur a penalty of as much as 30 percent of their benefits if they start taking them at 62.

“That’s one of the benefits of this seminar,” he said. “We’re going to educate folks about their options and how those options can affect them positively and negatively.”

Eikenberry said other information that will be presented at the seminar includes the following:

• What the Social Security office doesn’t tell people.

• When it makes sense to delay benefits and when it does not.

• Why checking an earnings record for accuracy is important.

• How to coordinate benefits with those of a spouse for maximum potential.

• Reducing or eliminating taxes on Social Security retirement benefits.

• Ways to integrate Social Security benefits with an overall retirement plan.

He said the seminar will also cover Social Security basics and will reveal little-known strategies for maximizing Social Security benefits.

“If you are recently retired or approaching retirement age,” he said, “attending this seminar will be time well spent. We had a great turnout in the spring and many of the attendees were unaware of all the possible options to electing Social Security they have available to them.”

He stressed that the seminar is free, and nothing will be sold. Because there is limited seating, Eikenberry suggests that persons interested in attending or who would like additional information call 498-1128 to reserve a seat.

“This is a terrific opportunity for individuals to get a better grasp on Social Security planning and the options available to them,” he said.