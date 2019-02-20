DAR honors local students

PIQUA — Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented American History Essay Contest winners with awards during its annual Youth Awards Tea, Feb. 9, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua.

Students in fifth through eighth grades were asked to write essays titled, “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” The essayists were to imagine they were living in 1919 and discuss the pros and cons of this new amendment Congress had passed. Chapter winners were Kate Kennedy, fifth grade; Madison O’Leary, seventh grade and Jude Schmiesing, eighth grade, all of Holy Angels School in Sidney. The chapter winners were awarded bronze medals. O’Leary was announced as the state winner for her grade level. She will be honored at a luncheon at Ohio DAR’s state conference in March.

The DAR Good Citizen awards were presented. Each high school in Miami and Shelby counties was asked to select a senior who best demonstrates the traits of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Local school winners were Emily Austin, Fort Loramie High School; Lindsey Barhorst, Anna High School; and Sara Gibson, Sidney High School. Each school winner was presented a certificate, a wallet card and a lapel pin. Gibson was the second-place chapter winner. She received a monetary award.

Membership in DAR is open to any women 18 and older who can prove lineal descent from someone who contributed to securing American independence from 1775 to 1783.

See www.dar.org for information.